PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PFLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PFLT

  • Market Cap$483.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PFLT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70806A1060

Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is an investment company. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies.

Latest PFLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .