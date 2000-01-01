Pennine Petroleum Corp (TSX:PNN)
Company Profile
Pennine Petroleum Corp is a Canada-based junior oil and gas company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Western Canada.