Company Profile

Pennon Group PLC is a British water and environmental utility infrastructure company that operates primarily in the United Kingdom. It has smaller operations in the European Union, China, and other countries. The company operates through its subsidiaries, which include South West Water, Bournemouth Water, and Viridor. South West Water and Bournemouth Water operate within the Water and wastewater services segment while Viridor operates within the Waste recycling and recovery segment. Geographically, the Water and wastewater services segment operates in southwest and southern England while the Waste recycling and recovery services segment operates across the United Kingdom. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Waste management services and secondarily from water services.Pennon Group PLCP is an environmental utility infrastructure company. The company provides water and wastewater services through merged water company of South West Water and Bournemouth Water and Waste management through Viridor.