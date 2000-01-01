PennPetro Energy (LSE:PPP)

UK company
Market Info - PPP

Company Info - PPP

  • Market Cap£39.060m
  • SymbolLSE:PPP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF2K5076

Company Profile

PennPetro Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas company with its focus and areas of initial operation in North America, more specifically within the City of Gonzales, Gonzales County, State of Texas.

Latest PPP news

PPP Regulatory news

