Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-managed and self-administered REIT in the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of retail shopping malls including regional department stores and large format retailers. Its properties involve mall portfolio, redevelopment, speciality leasing, and partnerships and marketing. It derives the substantial majority of revenue from rent leases of retail properties in the real estate portfolio.Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-managed and self-administered REIT in the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of retail shopping malls.