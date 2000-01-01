Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEI
- Market Cap$68.750m
- SymbolNYSE:PEI
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS7091021078
Company Profile
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-managed and self-administered REIT in the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of retail shopping malls including regional department stores and large format retailers. Its properties involve mall portfolio, redevelopment, speciality leasing, and partnerships and marketing. It derives the substantial majority of revenue from rent leases of retail properties in the real estate portfolio.Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-managed and self-administered REIT in the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of retail shopping malls.