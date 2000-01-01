PennyMac Financial Services Inc Class A (NYSE:PFSI)

North American company
Company Info - PFSI

  • Market Cap$2.674bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PFSI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70932M1071

Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services Inc provides mortgage loans to customers in the United States. The company’s services span its main function of loan production and loan servicing which includes the recovery of loans and other related charges.

