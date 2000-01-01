Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.PennyMac Financial Services Inc provides mortgage loans to customers in the United States. The company’s services span its main function of loan production and loan servicing which includes the recovery of loans and other related charges.