Market Info - PMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PMT
- Market Cap$1.819bn
- SymbolNYSE:PMT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Mortgage
- Currency
- ISINUS70931T1034
Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company’s operations include activities such as production and servicing of financial securities based on residential loans and pooling and reselling of high-credit-quality mortgages. The company operates through four segments: correspondent production, credit-sensitive strategies, interest-rate-sensitive strategies, and corporate activities. The correspondent production segment, which generates income via purchasing, pooling, and reselling of loans or mortgage-backed securities accounts for roughly half of the company’s income.PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust.The company operates through four segments namely correspondent production, credit sensitive strategies, interest rate sensitive strategies and corporate activities.