PensionBee Group When Issue (LSE:PBEE)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PBEE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PBEE

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:PBEE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNDRLN84

Company Profile

PensionBee Group PLC is engaged in the provision of direct-to-consumer online pensions. It generates a vast majority of its revenue in the form of fees it charges to its customers on a daily basis, calculated by reference to the value of their retirement savings which make up PensionBee's AUA. Other revenue comprises revenue from one-off ancillary and ad-hoc services including pension splitting on divorce, early withdrawals owing to ill health, and full drawdown within one year of becoming an Invested Customer. It operates in a single geographical location, being the United Kingdom.

Latest PBEE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PBEE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .