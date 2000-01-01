Company Profile

PensionBee Group PLC is engaged in the provision of direct-to-consumer online pensions. It generates a vast majority of its revenue in the form of fees it charges to its customers on a daily basis, calculated by reference to the value of their retirement savings which make up PensionBee's AUA. Other revenue comprises revenue from one-off ancillary and ad-hoc services including pension splitting on divorce, early withdrawals owing to ill health, and full drawdown within one year of becoming an Invested Customer. It operates in a single geographical location, being the United Kingdom.