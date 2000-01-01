Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group owns and operates 145 U.S. light-vehicle franchises in 21 states and Puerto Rico as well as 172 franchises overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second- largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 25 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns the CarSense and CarShop used-vehicle stores. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.Penske Automotive Group Inc is a transportation services company. It operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealership in the United States and Western Europe & distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines and related parts.