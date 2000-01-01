Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PNR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNR

  • Market Cap$7.628bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PNR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BLS09M33

Company Profile

Pentair PLC is engaged in manufacturing pumps for commercial and residential applications, including sump pumps, well pumps, and fire-protection pumps. It also provides advanced connectors and fasteners and protection for sensitive electronics.

Latest PNR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .