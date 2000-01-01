Pentair (NYSE:PNR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNR
- Market Cap$7.628bn
- SymbolNYSE:PNR
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00BLS09M33
Company Profile
Pentair PLC is engaged in manufacturing pumps for commercial and residential applications, including sump pumps, well pumps, and fire-protection pumps. It also provides advanced connectors and fasteners and protection for sensitive electronics.