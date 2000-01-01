Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTL
- Market CapAUD40.880m
- SymbolASX:PTL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PTL8
Company Profile
Pental Ltd engages in the manufacturing and distribution of home care and personal care products in Australia,New Zealand and Asia. The company's consumer products includes soaps, detergents, bleach and other fast moving consumer goods.