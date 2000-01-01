Pentanet Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:5GG)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5GG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5GG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:5GG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000129496

Company Profile

Pentanet Ltd is a licensed telecommunications carrier and internet service provider (ISP), delivering high-speed internet services via its fixed-wireless network and other fixed-line networks. The company provides a range of services for residential, commercial, and enterprise customers.

Latest 5GG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .