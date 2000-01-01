Pentanet Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:5GG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5GG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5GG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:5GG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000129496
Company Profile
Pentanet Ltd is a licensed telecommunications carrier and internet service provider (ISP), delivering high-speed internet services via its fixed-wireless network and other fixed-line networks. The company provides a range of services for residential, commercial, and enterprise customers.