North American company
Company Info - PNO

  • Market CapCAD84.770m
  • SymbolTSX:PNO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70964T1030

Company Profile

PentaNova Energy Corp is a Canada-based hydrocarbon oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a variety of diversified portfolio of unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina.

