People Corp (TSX:PEO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEO
- Market CapCAD623.890m
- SymbolTSX:PEO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA7097621089
Company Profile
People Corp is engaged in the delivery of employee group benefit consulting, pension consulting and third-party benefits administration services, recruiting services, strategic human resources consulting and career management services.