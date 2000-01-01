Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. It is engaged in a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.