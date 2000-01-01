People's Operator (The) (LSE:TPOP)
- SymbolLSE:TPOP
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- ISINGB00BSJWQH14
Company Profile
People's Operator (The) PLC is a mobile phone services provider in the United Kingdom and the USA. It offers to pay monthly and pay-as-you-go mobile contracts to its customers.