People's United Financial Inc A (NASDAQ:PBCTP)

North American company
Company Info - PBCTP

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PBCTP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7127042049

Company Profile

People's United Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It provides commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers.

