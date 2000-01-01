Pepcap Resources Inc (TSX:WAV.H)
- Market CapCAD2.420m
- SymbolTSX:WAV.H
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA7132891069
Company Profile
Pepcap Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the mineral exploration and development activities. It operates in three geographic locations, Canada, Indonesia and the Netherlands. The company holds properties in Sumatra, Indonesia.