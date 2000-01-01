Company Profile

Pepinnini Lithium Ltd is engaged in exploration of Lithium, Copper, Nickel and Gold. Its exploration portfolio includes lithium brine projects in Salta Province, Argentina and projects prospective for nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group metals, base metals, gold and diamonds in Musgrave Province, South Australia.Pepinnini Lithium Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration and development. Its project portfolio comprises Musgrave Province project, Mozart Diamond and Basemetal project, Salta Lithium project.