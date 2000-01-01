Peppermint Innovation Ltd (ASX:PIL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PIL

  • Market CapAUD10.860m
  • SymbolASX:PIL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PIL1

Company Profile

Peppermint Innovation Ltd is engaged in commercialisation, deployment and further development of the Peppermint Platform, a mobile banking, payments and remittance technology designed for banks, mobile money operators and money transfer.

Latest PIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .