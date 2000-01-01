Company Profile

Perceptron Inc is a metrology equipment and solutions company. It develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging and dimensional inspection and 3d scanning. Its product portfolio includes 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The company and its subsidiaries operate in Europe, Asia, and South America. It generates the majority of its sales from Europe.