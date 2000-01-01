Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on campus and online post-secondary programs. The company's important segment is its online universities, which include the American InterContinental University, and Colorado Technical University. These online universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services. Career Education Corporation is focusing on its online universities as it continues to reduce its on-campus program offerings. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.Career Education Corp is associated with the education industry. Its universities offer doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates.