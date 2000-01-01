Company Profile

Perenti Global Ltd is an exploration and production drilling company which offers a range of mining services. It provides exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services. The projects of the company include KCGM Superpit, Huntly, Tropicana, Koolyanobbing, Mungari and Ensham among others.Ausdrill Ltd operates as an integrated mining and energy services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Drilling Services Australia, Contract Mining Services Africa, Equipment Services & Supplies, and all Other.