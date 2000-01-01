Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3326)
- Market CapHKD877.500m
- SymbolSEHK:3326
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- ISINKYG700671145
Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of jewelry products mounted with diamonds.