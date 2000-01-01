Company Profile

Perfect Medical Health Management Ltd formerly Perfect Shape Medical Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of slimming and beauty services and the sales of slimming and beauty products. The company operates its business in Hong Kong, China, Australia, and Macau; and generates a vast majority of its revenues from Hong Kong.Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd is engaged in the provision of slimming and beauty services and the sales of slimming and beauty products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China and Macau.