Perfect Optronics Ltd (SEHK:8311)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8311

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8311

  • Market CapHKD311.570m
  • SymbolSEHK:8311
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7015H1039

Company Profile

Perfect Optronics Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries are engaged in the trading and processing of display panels, development and sales of optics products and trading of related electronic components.

Latest 8311 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .