Perfect Shape Medical Ltd (SEHK:1830)
- Market CapHKD3.518bn
- SymbolSEHK:1830
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- ISINKYG7013H1056
Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd is engaged in the provision of slimming and beauty services and the sales of slimming and beauty products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China and Macau.