Company Profile

Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology, consulting services that focus on digital experience, business optimization, and IT solutions. The company's services include big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management. It serves healthcare, financial services, retail, and electronics industries. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.