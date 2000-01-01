Perficient Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRFT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRFT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRFT
- Market Cap$2.023bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PRFT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS71375U1016
Company Profile
Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology, consulting services that focus on digital experience, business optimization, and IT solutions. The company's services include big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management. It serves healthcare, financial services, retail, and electronics industries. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology services such as big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, business integration and others.