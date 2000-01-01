Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PFMT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PFMT

  • Market Cap$44.880m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PFMT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS71377E1055

Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. It helps identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Latest PFMT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .