Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Share Price

Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions SA is a global manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces high quality phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives, providing critical anti-wear solutions for end customers.