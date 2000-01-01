Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.Perion Network Ltd is a technology company that delivers digital advertising solutions for the brands, agencies and publishers. The company provides cross-screen digital advertising through desktop, mobile and social channels to media properties.