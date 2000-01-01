Company Profile

PerkinElmer provides instruments, consumables, and services to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments: diagnostics, which includes prenatal screening and infectious-disease testing, and discovery and analytical solutions, composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. PerkinElmer offers products and services ranging from genetic screening to environmental analytical tools.PerkinElmer Inc is a diagnostics company that provides instruments, consumables, and services to biomedical, chemical and to general industrial markets. It operates in two segments namely Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics.