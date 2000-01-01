Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI)

North American company
Market Info - PESI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PESI

  • Market Cap$87.610m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PESI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7141572039

Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc is an environmental and technology know-how company. It provides treatment, storage, processing and disposal of mixed waste. The company operates in three reportable segments; Treatment, Services, and Medical.

Latest PESI news

