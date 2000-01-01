Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC is a traditional retail banking group operating in Ireland. The company primarily serves individual customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises through a multi-channel distribution model. Such channels include branches, brokers, mobile, phone, and online banking. The group's strategy emphasizes developing customer relationships and maintaining a low risk profile. Nearly all of the bank's income is net interest income, derived mostly from loans and advances to customers.Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC is a traditional retail banking group operating in Ireland. The company offers banking services primarily to individual customers and small to medium sized enterprises.