Permanent TSB Group Holdings (EURONEXT:IL0A)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IL0A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IL0A

  • Market Cap€204.610m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:IL0A
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BWB8X525

Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC is a traditional retail banking group operating in Ireland. The company primarily serves individual customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises through a multi-channel distribution model. Such channels include branches, brokers, mobile, phone, and online banking. The group's strategy emphasizes developing customer relationships and maintaining a low risk profile. Nearly all of the bank's income is net interest income, derived mostly from loans and advances to customers.Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC is a traditional retail banking group operating in Ireland. The company offers banking services primarily to individual customers and small to medium sized enterprises.

Latest IL0A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .