PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT)

North American company
Market Info - PRT

Company Info - PRT

  • Market Cap$70.920m
  • SymbolNYSE:PRT
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7142541090

Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Latest PRT news

