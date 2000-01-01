PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT)
- Market Cap$70.920m
- SymbolNYSE:PRT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS7142541090
Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.