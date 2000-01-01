Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PTX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PTX

  • Market Cap$1.600m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS71426V3069

Company Profile

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs.

Latest PTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .