Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.Midas Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration and development of its Stibnite Gold Project located in Idaho, United States.