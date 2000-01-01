Perpetua Resources Corp (TSE:PPTA)

North American company
Market Info - PPTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPTA

  • Market CapCAD508.490m
  • SymbolTSE:PPTA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7142661031

Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.Midas Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration and development of its Stibnite Gold Project located in Idaho, United States.

