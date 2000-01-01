Company Profile

Perpetual is one of Australia's oldest financial services firms, founded in 1886. The firm has three operating segments, with the investments business being the main earnings generator. It mainly employs an active value style in managing listed assets. Perpetual also provides financial planning services to high-net-worth clients via its private segment. Additionally, in its trust segment, it provides outsourced responsible entity services to funds, as well as custodial and trustee services in the debt capital markets, particularly in securitisation issuances.Perpetual Ltd is a financial service company. It offers services including funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services.