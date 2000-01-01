Company Profile

Perpetual is one of Australia's oldest firms, having been in existence since 1886. It has three operating segments, with its core business being investments. It employs an active value style in managing assets, predominantly Australian equities in its investment segment. It also provides financial planning services to high-net-worth clients via its private segment. Additionally, in its trust segment, it provides outsourced responsible entity services to funds, as well as custodial and trustee services in the debt capital markets, particularly in securitisation issuances.Perpetual Ltd is a financial service company. It offers services including funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services.