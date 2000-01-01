Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEC
- Market CapAUD8.930m
- SymbolASX:PEC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PEC9
Company Profile
Perpetual Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on projects like Wiagdon Thrust Project in New South Wales.