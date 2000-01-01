Company Profile

Perrigo is the leading provider of over-the-counter generic drugs with over 100 global locations. The company was formed in 1887 as a packager of home remedies and has grown with the migration of prescriptions switching to OTC and later with strategic acquisitions. The company has a portfolio of more than 3,000 product formulations and 14,000 stock-keeping units. Most of its manufacturing and customer base reside in North America. With the most recent management change, the company announced a narrower focus on consumer wellness in conjunction with the divestiture of animal health, acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, and plans to sell or spin off the prescription business.Perrigo Co PLC is a healthcare company providing branded OTC products throughout Europe and the USA. It sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel and China.