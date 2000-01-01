Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRGO
- Market Cap$7.349bn
- SymbolNYSE:PRGO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINIE00BGH1M568
Company Profile
Perrigo Co PLC is a healthcare company providing branded OTC products throughout Europe and the USA. It sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel and China.