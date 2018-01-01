Perrot Duval Holding SA (SIX:PEDU) Share Price

Company Profile

Perrot Duval Holding SA is a holding company, invests principally in financial, industrial or commercial business enterprises. The company pursue its objective by directing its investments towards the creation and acquisition of small or medium-sized companies whose basic activities lie in advanced technologies and, subsequently, the sale of such companies.Perrot Duval Holding SA is engaged in process automation and industrial automation. The Company designs, manufactures and sells electric servomotors, amplifiers of electronic signals, programmable controls and professional software.