Personal Group Holdings PLC is an UK-based insurance company. The company is principally engaged in transacting employee benefits related business, including short-term accident and health insurance and the provision of salary sacrifice technology products in the UK. It provides a range of employee benefits, from retail discounts to salary sacrifice schemes, including cycle to work, childcare vouchers and home technology as well as a range of in-house insurance products such as hospital cash plan, death benefit, and convalescence cover. The company manages its business into four reportable segments namely Core business, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS and Other. It generates the majority of revenue in form of premium received from its insurance business.Personal Group Holdings PLC is an insurance company. It is principally engaged in transacting employee benefits related business, including short-term accident and health insurance and the provision of salary sacrifice technology products in the UK.