Perspecta Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRSP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRSP

  • Market Cap$4.268bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PRSP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7153471005

Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides IT solutions. The company provides end end-to-end, technology-focused solutions, leveraging the full spectrum of its offerings and industry expertise to ensure broader access to customers, capabilities and contract vehicles.

Latest PRSP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .