Perspecta Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRSP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRSP
- Market Cap$4.268bn
- SymbolNYSE:PRSP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS7153471005
Company Profile
Perspecta Inc provides IT solutions. The company provides end end-to-end, technology-focused solutions, leveraging the full spectrum of its offerings and industry expertise to ensure broader access to customers, capabilities and contract vehicles.