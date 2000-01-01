Persta Resources Inc (SEHK:3395)

APAC company
Company Info - 3395

  • Market CapHKD169.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:3395
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA71535Q1072

Company Profile

Persta Resources Inc is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in natural gas and crude oil exploration and production and reserves in Canada.

