Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (TSE:PET)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PET

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:PET
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCA71584R1055

Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Latest PET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .