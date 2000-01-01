Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (TSE:PET)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PET
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:PET
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA71584R1055
Company Profile
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.